Financial Survey: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.05 18.80 BBQ $206.44 million 0.60 $24.02 million $2.42 4.79

BBQ has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

69.0% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BAB has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65% BBQ 10.27% 17.52% 5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BAB and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BBQ beats BAB on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 14, 2022, it had 100 company owned locations and approximately 200 franchised locations, including ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

