Head to Head Review: Biotricity (BTCY) versus The Competition

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Biotricity to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 547 3323 3115 60 2.38

Biotricity currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 364.48%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

5.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s peers have a beta of -1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.79 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 5.32

Biotricity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.11% 6.66% 2.11%

Summary

Biotricity peers beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

