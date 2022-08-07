Head-To-Head Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.73, indicating a potential upside of 72.50%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Sentage.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 7.40 -$483.94 million ($0.46) -17.30 Sentage $2.26 million 4.40 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -27.19% -7.53% -3.53% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Sentage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sentage

(Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.