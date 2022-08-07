Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAZR opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,385,000 after purchasing an additional 304,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 78,964 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.