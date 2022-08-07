Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Critical Comparison

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Centamin and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Centamin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 1 4 0 2.80 New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A New Gold 13.96% 4.27% 1.61%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Centamin and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Centamin has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centamin and New Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $733.31 million 1.73 $101.53 million N/A N/A New Gold $745.50 million 0.74 $140.60 million $0.13 6.23

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Centamin.

Summary

New Gold beats Centamin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.