PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.56 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWFL. Barrington Research downgraded PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

