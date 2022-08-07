Elevate Credit (ELVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Insider Activity at Elevate Credit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Lutes purchased 41,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $99,866.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 44.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 101,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Get Rating

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

