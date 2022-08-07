Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $24.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMMPF. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

