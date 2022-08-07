Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$76.64

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.64.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$55.93 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$55.55 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.36. The firm has a market cap of C$28.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

