Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$64.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.00.

AIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$52.45 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 187.32.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,539,855.72. In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total value of C$135,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,539,855.72. Also, Senior Officer James Hannon purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,910. Insiders have sold a total of 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706 over the last quarter.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.