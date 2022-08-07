Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 104,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

