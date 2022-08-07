Nuwellis (NUWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 72.68% and a negative net margin of 237.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis Price Performance

Nuwellis stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.