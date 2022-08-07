Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT at $134.38

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

