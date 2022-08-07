Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ASGTF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

