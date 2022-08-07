Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

LUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$6.85 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.57 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,723,400 shares of company stock worth $17,309,252.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

