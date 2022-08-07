Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODN opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $986.78 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $717,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Model N by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

