Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Target Price at $6.15

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKIMF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.67) to €5.60 ($5.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.80 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.49) to €6.75 ($6.96) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

