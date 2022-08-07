IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.63 and a beta of 1.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

