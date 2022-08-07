Angi (ANGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Angi Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ANGI opened at $5.82 on Friday. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Angi by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Angi by 2,208.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $152,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.
