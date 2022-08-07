ON24 (ONTF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. ON24 has set its FY 2022 guidance at -$0.64–$0.58 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, analysts expect ON24 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $485.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $30,442.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,051,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 154,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 129,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

