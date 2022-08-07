Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.12.
Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
