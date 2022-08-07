Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.12.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.