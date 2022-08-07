CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

