Cresco Labs Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.71 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 37.03%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

