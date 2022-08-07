FY2022 EPS Estimates for CSL Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for CSL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94. CSL has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $117.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

