FY2022 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

