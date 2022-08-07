Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.44. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Shares of DVN opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

