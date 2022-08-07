Analysts Offer Predictions for Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

EBS opened at $31.65 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

