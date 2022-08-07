FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Increased by Analyst

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.85. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kadant Trading Up 0.5 %

KAI opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. Kadant has a 12 month low of $168.43 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 263,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

