Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HLF stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 35.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $2,437,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 69.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.