FY2022 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for IPG Photonics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.6 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

