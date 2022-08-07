FY2022 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.14. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.92 and its 200 day moving average is $205.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,704,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.