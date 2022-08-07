Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Littelfuse, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will earn $16.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.71. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

LFUS stock opened at $254.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.