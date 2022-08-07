PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In related news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,640 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

