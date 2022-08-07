Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.63%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $336,883,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

