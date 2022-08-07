Repligen Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Repligen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $8,911,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.