Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.52 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 906,636 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,049,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.