Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.47

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 138878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 38.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $689.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $21,365,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $16,377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $4,868,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

