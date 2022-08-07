Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.30. Stem shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 89,644 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Stem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Stem had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,710 shares of company stock valued at $655,014 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after buying an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $30,405,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

