Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $26.01. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 26,255 shares traded.

The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after buying an additional 1,541,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,908,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,694,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

