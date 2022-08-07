ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $20.20. ACM Research shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 38,733 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ACM Research by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

