GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,440,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 249,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

