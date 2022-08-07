Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE AR opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,053 shares of company stock worth $36,682,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 387,001 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

