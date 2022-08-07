Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.53. 798,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 293,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 target price on shares of Blackrock Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$85.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

