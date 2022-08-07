Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $552.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 552 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 551.39 ($6.76), with a volume of 97616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 685 ($8.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.05) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 498 ($6.10) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578 ($7.08).

Beazley Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 462.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,302.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Beazley

In related news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,312.95).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

