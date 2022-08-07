StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. Analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

