Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.89

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Marten Transport Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.