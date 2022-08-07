Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.89

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

