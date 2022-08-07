StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.56 on Friday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. On average, analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

