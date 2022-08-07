Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

