Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.