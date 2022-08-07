MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.88. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 190,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

